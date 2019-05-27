Zimbabwean farmer to be tried for not giving land to minister’s son

A Zimbabwean farmer is to be tried for failing to vacate part of his farmland to make way for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Ellen Gwaradzimba’s son.

Chipinge farmer, and retired Swiss banker, Richard Le Vieux, who has established a successful business exporting coffee, avocados and macadamia nuts for the past 30 years, is due to again appear in court on Wednesday for the continuation of his trial, after first appearing before Chipinge Magistrate Farai Gwitima last week, News Day reported.

Gwaradzimba’s son, Remembrance Mbudzana, claims he was allocated Lot 1 of Farfell Coffee Estate by the Lands Ministry.

Vieux was ordered to vacate the land on January 17. He will be represented in court by Harare lawyer Norman Mugiya.

Ellen Gwaradzimba has been accused of using her political muscle ever since assuming her ministerial position to also facilitate the eviction of more than 350 families in Mutasa district, where she reportedly has interests.

The villagers, who have lived on the land for decades, recently received eviction notices from the Lands Ministry to vacate the farm in Penhalonga.

– African News Agency

