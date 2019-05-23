At least 26 killed, nun decapitated in CAR massacre

At least 26 people have been killed, and many more wounded, in a massacre representing one of the biggest single losses of life in the Central African Republic (CAR) since a February peace deal.

The UN’s peacekeeping mission in CAR (Minusca) reported on Wednesday that Tuesday’s slaughter took place after an armed group called 3R attacked two villages Koundjili and Djoumjoum, in the north-west of the country.

The slaughter was the biggest single loss of life since the government and 14 militias signed a deal in February aimed at restoring peace to one of Africa’s most troubled countries, the East African reported.

There are now unconfirmed reports from the area that anti-balaka militias are mobilising to protect Christians and animists from attacks by Muslim groups.

In another incident, the Vatican reported simultaneously that a French-Spanish nun had been decapitated in a village in south-western CAR where she taught sewing to young girls.

The 3R group takes its initials from three words in French meaning “Return, Reclamation and Reconciliation”. It claims to represent the Fulani, one of the CAR’s many ethnic groups.

In February the militia was one of the 14 groups that signed the February 6 peace accord – the eighth attempt to end violence in CAR – in which the government gave key positions to warlords and agreed to set up mixed units of regular troops and militiamen.

– African News Agency (ANA)

