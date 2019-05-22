Kenya deports foreigners involved in illegal gambling

Kenya has deported 17 foreigners involved in unlawful gambling business in the country in an effort to crack down on illegal betting.

Tuesday’s deportations came a day after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i directed the Immigration PS Gordon Kihalangwa to review working permits of foreigners who had applied to conduct other businesses, but ended up investing in the betting industry, the East African reported.

The deported include Chinese, Turkish and Spanish nationals, said the Wednesday report.

– African News Agency (ANA)

