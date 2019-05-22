DRC appoints new prime minister

Sylvestre Ilunga Ilukamba, a career politician and ally of former President Joseph Kabila, has been appointed as Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) new prime minister.

Llukamba was previously the head of Congo’s national railway company, known as the SNCC, and has served in various government posts since the 1970s, the East African reported.

The new prime minister was appointed by incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi, who won last December’s controversial presidential polls, which the opposition said was rigged, after defeating a candidate who was backed by former President Joseph Kabila.

The elections forced Kabila to step down, despite his official term in office ending in 2016.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.