Exiled DRC leader returns home

Moise Katumbi, once a prominent rival to former Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) president Joseph Kabila, has returned home from self-imposed exile to a hero’s welcome.

Thousands of people welcomed Katumbi, a wealthy businessman and former governor of Katanga province, as he landed at Lubumbashi airport in a private jet on Monday after three years abroad, the East African reported.

Katumbi was sentenced to three years in jail in absentia on charges of property fraud and was barred from standing in the DRC’s presidential elections last December.

His supporters believe the charges of fraud were politically motivated after he fell out with Kabila after once being an ally of the former president.

It is also unclear what political role he now wants to play as he is also an opponent of incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi who won last December’s poll which was disputed by opposition leader Martin Fayulu whom Katumbi voted for.

Meanwhile, Kinshasa is shortly due to announce a new prime minister appointed by Tshisekedi.

– African News Agency

