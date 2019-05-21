Late Malawian peacekeeper to be honoured by UN for bravery under fire

The courage of the late Chancy Chitete, a Malawian soldier with the UN peacekeeping force in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Monusco, is to be officially recognised by the UN on Friday with a posthumous award.

Chitete’s “brave and selfless” behaviour during a firefight with Allied Democratic Front (ADF) militants in November last year helped save the life of a fellow blue helmet when the Monusco peacekeepers engaged the militants in a firefight in an endeavour to repel an armed attack.

The ADF, which relocated to the DRC from Uganda after the Ugandan military drove them out, has been terrorising civilians and disrupting the UN’s ongoing efforts to treat, and halt, the spread of the deadly Ebola virus.

Whilst fighting alongside other Malawian and Tanzanian peacekeepers attached to Monusco, Private Chitete and his colleagues came under heavy fire. He and his team fought back, allowing other troops to tactically withdraw.

Seeing a badly-injured Tanzanian peacekeeper, Corporal Ali Khamis Omary, pinned down and exposed to enemy fire, Chitete dragged him to safety and administered first-aid. While doing so, he was shot and killed.

Private Chitete’s heroism and sacrifice helped the peacekeepers to achieve their objective of dislodging the ADF forces from their stronghold and saved the life of Corporal Omary.

“The remarkable actions of Chitete helped protect many lives, both civilian and military,” said UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

The award, officially named the “Captain Mbaye Diagne Medal for Exceptional Courage”, which was established in 2014 for uniformed and civilian personnel who meet the criteria, is named after the late UN peacekeeper Captain Diagne, who saved hundreds of lives in Rwanda in 1994, before being killed.

– African News Agency

