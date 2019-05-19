Edgar Lungu appoints Katele Kalumba as head of SADC election observers to Madagascar

Zambian president and Southern African Development Community (SADC) organ on politics, defence, and security chairman Edgar Lungu has appointed Lusaka’s former foreign affairs minister Katele Kalumba, as alternate head of the SADC Electoral Observer Mission (SEOM) to the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Madagascar.

Zambia’s High Commission in Pretoria on Sunday said Kalumba woud lead a team of elections observers made up of all SADC member states.

“The SADC electoral observer team is scheduled to arrive in Madagascar on Monday 20th May until the country goes to the polls on 27th May to elect its members of the National Assembly. This is in accordance with the Constitution of Madagascar, following the presidential elections that were held in November and December 2018,” Zambian High Commission in Pretoria spokesperson Naomi Nyawali said.

“This is the second time Dr Kalumba has been appointed as alternate head of a SADC observer mission, having led the SEOM to the 2018 presidential elections in Madagascar,” she said.

Recently, Lungu appointed another former Zambian foreign affairs minister Kabinga Pande as head of the SADC Observer Mission to South Africa’s tightly-contested sixth general elections held earlier this month.

– African News Agency (ANA)

