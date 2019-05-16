Former Zimbabwe deputy finance minister could end up in jail

Zimbabwe’s former deputy minister of finance, Terrence Mukupe, is facing jail over a $24,237 debt after Quality Insurance Company approached the high court seeking an order to have him caged.

Mukupe is yet to respond after the insurance company issued the summons for civil imprisonment against him at the High Court in Harare, NewsDay reported on Thursday. The debt was incurred in 2012

Quality Insurance asserts that the former minister is required to pay the claimed sum by virtue of a judgement against him in 2017, adding that he was also ordered to pay charges relating to the judgement. Should he renege he will be forced to appear before a judge to explain further as to why he shouldn’t be imprisoned.

Mukupe was further advised to bring evidence supporting his financial position in regard to evidence of income as well as expenses and liabilities.

Last year Trust Bank applied for him to be imprisoned over a $32,593 debt. The bank alleges Mukupe defied a 2013 court order from High Court judge Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo compelling him to clear his debt.

– African News Agency (ANA)

