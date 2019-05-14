Africa 14.5.2019 09:56 am

Nigerian soldiers killed in roadside bomb attack

ANA
A bomb from an air strike by the Nigerian airforce lies on the ground after cross fire between the military and Boko Haram Islamists in Maiduguri, in April 2018. AFP/File/AUDU MARTE

Reinforcements were dispatched to the area to recover bodies and rescue the wounded soldiers.

A lieutenant-colonel is one of three Nigerian soldiers killed, with another four suffering critical injuries, after their military convoy was ripped apart by a roadside bomb.

Monday’s attack marked the latest loss for the military which has been battling an Islamist insurgency in Nigeria’s north-eastern region since 2009 with militant group Boko Haram focusing its attacks in Borno State, Premium Times reported.

Officers from 145 Task Force Battalion were on an anti-terrorism patrol when an improvised explosive device planted by the militants went off.

Reinforcements from 29 Task Force Brigade in Beni Sheikh and 154 Task Force Battalion were dispatched to the area to recover bodies and rescue the wounded soldiers.

Security has been heightened following the attack which comes after the Nigerian army has managed to regain control of vast pockets of areas in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states, where Boko Haram still has a presence.

Over the weekend four Boko Haram suspects were killed in clashes with the military.

– African News Agency

