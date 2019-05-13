Allegations of ‘immoral acts’ leads South Sudan to ban clubs, limit bar hours

All clubs in the South Sudanese capital Juba are to be banned and the operating hours of bars limited due to allegations of “immoral acts” taking place involving girls as young as 13.

The presidency confirmed the ban in a statement released over the weekend, the East African reported.

“Jubek state government has banned all night clubs, bars and night music shows in Juba city,” read the presidency statement.

Augustino Wani, Juba’s governor, posted a video on Facebook explaining that bars would only be able to operate for a limited number of hours in the early evening and would be forbidden from operating during the day.

“Discos we ban it totally because what is happening there is really very dangerous for the future of this country,” he said, adding that girls as young as 13 frequented these clubs.

“We are serious and we are going to make sure discos are not working in this country.”

In other crackdowns, couples checking into hotels would have to produce marriage certificates before they could book a room.

Meanwhile, the world’s newest country is now in its sixth year of civil war as the government and the opposition continue to bicker over the implementation of the new peace agreement signed last September in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

The war has left hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced in one of Africa’s largest humanitarian disasters.

– African News Agency

