Tanzanian president says Africa needs to learn from SA in regards to democracy, elections

Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete has applauded the way in which South Africa has conducted its elections.

Kikwete, who heads the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) to South Africa, also said Africans needed to learn from South Africa.

At least 10 Pan-African Parliamentarians (PAP) from four different countries have been deployed to observe the elections.

“South Africa is the second youngest democratic country on the continent. However, the way they have performed so far as they prepared to hold their elections is outstanding,” said Kikwete during a meeting with PAP President Roger Nkodo Dang at PAP’s two-week second ordinary session of the fifth legislature being held in Midrand, Gauteng.

“This is impressive and must be adopted for a better continent. There is no violence but only competition and peace. We are indeed impressed.”

The AUEOM team was also impressed with how PAP was functioning and its contributions towards making Africa stronger.

“We are impressed with the progress we are seeing here. We are proud of our growing institution which brings together African legislators as the quest for a better Africa continues. We appeal to everyone to work hard so that the PAP lives on for the generations to come,” said Kikwete.

– African News Agency

