CycloneKenneth: Red Cross reports serious damage in northern Mozambique, calls for aid

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) teams in northern Mozambique have reported serious damage in towns and communities that bore the brunt of Cyclone Kenneth since April 27.

Initial reports from Quissanga indicate extensive damage to houses, while communication with Macomia and Muidumbe remain down, said IFRC via an emailed statement on Tuesday.

“Rains from Cyclone Kenneth, the second tropical storm to hit Mozambique within weeks, continued to pound the north-eastern city of Pemba and surrounding areas, causing massive flooding and destruction. The government described the situation as ‘critical’ in other centres of Cabo Delgado province, which are unreachable by road, and said the death toll could rise due to ‘worrying’ rains,” according to IFRC.

Last month, Cyclone Idai destroyed the port city of Beira and submerged entire villages, vast swathes of land and 700,000ha of crops. It killed more than 1,000 people across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

The South African Red Cross is seeking donations in line with the IFRC emergency appeal to support 200,000 people with food, water, sanitation and hygiene; shelter, health, livelihoods and First Aid and protection services over the next 24 months.

Activities will be implemented by Mozambique Red Cross, supported by ICRC, IFRC, and Red Cross Societies in Comores, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Malawi.

Donations can be made online at www.redcross.org.za/donate/

Banking details:

Account Name: South African Red Cross Society

Bank name: Standard Bank

Account Number: 001355929

Universal Branch Code: 051001

Reference: Cyclone + Tel No

S18A Tax Certificates can be issued for all donations, according to the organisation.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.