AfDB supports Malawi with emergency relief after cyclone

The African Development Bank (AfDB) said it was supporting Malawi with an emergency relief package as the southern African country recovers and undergoes reconstruction in the aftermath of cyclone Idai.

AfDB vice president for corporate services and human resources Mateus Magala led a delegation to Lilongwe this week, to discuss the institution’s intervention plans with public and civil society officials in Malawi.

Magala informed officials that the development finance institution had set up an emergency recovery fund which would disburse US$100 million to jumpstart reconstruction efforts in Malawi as well as Mozambique and Zimbabwe, the other countries affected by the cyclone.

The AfDB is also planning to redirect funding, totaling $1.4 million, to the immediate relief effort, reallocated from savings and extensions of ongoing projects in Malawi’s water, roads. and agriculture sectors.

Malawi’s finance, economic planning, and development minister, Goodall Gondwe, said the AfDB could not have come at a better time to help with humanitarian relief and reconstruction.

“We were looking forward to bumper harvests in Malawi this year, but we have lost our entire crop to the cyclone,” he said.

The bank has already availed $250,0000 to Malawi, from its emergency relief fund to purchase emergency food items to avert hunger.

Close to sixty people died in Malawi and about 1 million persons across 15 districts have been displaced by the severe floods, mostly in the south of the country, where entire villages were submerged in water, the AfDB said.

– African News Agency

