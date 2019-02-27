Nigerian opposition rejects Buhari win, calls for election rerun

Nigerian opposition party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the electoral win of President Muhammadu Buhari who according to the Independent National Electoral (INEC) won last Saturday’s presidential elections in a landslide. Furthermore, the PDP is demanding a rerun.

The INEC declared Buhari the winner Wednesday morning, stating that he had scored 15,191,847 votes while his main challenger, former vice president Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, polled 11,262,978 votes, Vanguard Reported.

As a result of his electoral victory, INEC Chairperson Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, who is also the Chief Returning Officer for the Presidential Election said Buhari would be presented with a Certificate of Return alongside his Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

But the PDP rejected this outright shortly prior to the announcement of the final tally results

PDP presidential collation agent, Osita Chidoka, implored the INEC not to make any return but to declare the election inconclusive in certain parts of the country and order a rerun. Chidoka added that the PDP would explore legal options to challenge the election results, refusing to sign the electoral result sheet.

“The PDP does not accept this result as representing the valid votes of Nigerians,” said Chidoka.

There are three issues that concern the PDP, the first of which being the questionable technology the INEC has spent millions of dollars on for the purpose of transparency. Secondly, the PDP is questioning the number of registered voters, asserting that 1.6 million people are missing on the voter register and that this issue significantly affects the outcome of the total number of votes cast and therefore an electoral rerun is necessary.

Finally, due to the above issues, the PDP believes that Nigeria has reached an all-time low and has failed to make progress since 2015 when Buhari first came to office.

– African News Agency

READ MORE: Buhari wins re-election as Nigerian president

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.