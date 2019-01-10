Two protesters killed amid Sudan opposition protest

At least two protesters have lost their lives and several others have been injured, during the largest opposition protest in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman, as security forces used teargas and bullets to disperse demonstrators calling for the fall of President Omar Al Bashir and a change in government over Sudan’s ailing economy.

On Wednesday, activists released videos showing injured protesters, some with wounds in their heads and chests. Video footage also showed security forces entering a hospital to hunt down the wounded while firing live ammunition, the Sudan Tribune reported.

The deaths of Salah Abdel Wahab and Mohamed Al Fateh were confirmed in a statement released by the Sudan Central Doctors Committee (SCDC). The names of eight others injured in the protests were also released.

Despite an intensive crackdown on the protests by security forces, which has left dozens dead and many more injured, and the arrest of dozens of political activists, journalists and others, organisers of the demonstrations remain unbowed and and they vowed during the weekend to continue until Bashir steps down – something he had refused to do.

Not only are the weeks-long protests continuing, but they are growing in size, according to eyewitnesses who described Wednesday’s turnout as the biggest yet since they began in December.

When demonstrators reached the National Assembly to call for the government to step down, the security forces refrained from intervening due to their large numbers.

However, when they reached parliament, riot police fired teargas in an unsuccessful attempt to stop them. Additional video footage showed men in plain clothes arresting and beating demonstrators after their mobile phones were confiscated.

Security forces then surrounded Omdurman Hospital before raiding the emergency department where they again deployed teargas and shot live ammunition, according to a field report by the SCDC.

Government supporters, however, gave a different version of events, alleging the protesters were planning to take over the hospital.

– African News Agency (ANA)

