Boko Haram kills 14 Nigerian police and soldiers

Fourteen soldiers and police personnel have been killed in an ambush by Boko Haram militants.

In a Tuesday statement the Nigerian military stated that security forces were on duty when they were attacked on Monday just outside Damaturu town in Yobe state in the north-east of the country, Al Jazeera reported.

The statement added that efforts were underway to catch the militants behind the attack and to eliminate Boko Haram in general.

More than 20,000 people have been killed since the group launched an insurgency in 2009. A further two million have been displaced from Borno state in the north-east of the country.

The extremists have also been behind the kidnapping of thousands of people, including children.

More than 100 schoolgirls were kidnapped from the north-east in February 2018 before being eventually released. In 2014 nearly 300 schoolgirls were kidnapped from Chibok in Borno State.

Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari’s claims of having defeated the group despite the continuing attacks remains an issue challenging his leadership as he seeks a second term in February’s upcoming presidential elections.

In other Nigeria violence, gunmen killed 17 people last weekend in the latest attack on villages in Zamfara state in the north. The assault came just days after 25 people were killed in similar raids on two villages in the region.

– African News Agency (ANA)

