At least five people killed in DRC attack

Rebel Ugandan group, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), are believed to be behind the deaths of at least five people, mostly civilians, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Sunday’s attack targeted Masiani locality in the Beni region of the DRC, the East African reported, quoting eye-witnesses.

While the confirmed death toll so far included four civilians and one soldier, there were reports that it could be as high as eight. Other people injured in the attack were being treated in a hospital in Beni, said an AFP correspondent who visited the hospital.

But the military and government have yet to confirm the attack.

The Islamist ADF has been operating in the DRC since its expulsion from neighbouring Uganda in 1995 by the army. The organisation comprises a number of groups that are opposed to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

The group has carried out a number of attacks, killing hundreds of civilians since October 2014.

Exacerbating the situation in the DRC/Uganda border region is the spreading Ebola epidemic which has killed 347 people since August.

– African News Agency (ANA)

