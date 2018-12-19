South Sudan faces Ebola risk as DRC refugees cross borders without screening

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are entering South Sudan without being screened for the Ebola virus because of a shortage of testing kits.

This is raising fears among South Sudanese living in communities near the border that they will contract the deadly virus and that it will spread through South Sudan, the East African reported.

Local Tambura State Health Minister David Simbi said refugees were entering South Sudan from the DRC, which is ravaged by Ebola, without being screened for the deadly disease.

He further warned that South Sudan could pay a heavy price for failing to provide the testing kits at all entry points.

Simbi’s comments came in spite of claims from the South Sudan health ministry in the capital Juba that Ebola testing kits had been provided at the five border crossing points with the DRC.

The ministry added that about 60 health personnel from Juba, Yei, Yambio, and Nimule had already been trained to carry out vaccinations. However, no dates were given for the vaccination programme.

South Sudan, which is one of the DRC’s three neighbours at high risk of Ebola spreading into their countries, is on high alert following the reports from the United Nations that the influx of refugees could spread the disease if adequate precautions were not taken.

