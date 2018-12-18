Moroccan police launch manhunt after women brutally murdered

The Moroccan authorities were using helicopters to hunt a suspect who slit the throats of two Scandinavian women as they hiked in the popular Atlas mountain range.

The authorities have also cancelled all hiking trips as the manhunt continues.

The police launched an investigation after the bodies of the two tourists, one from Denmark and the other from Norway, were discovered on Monday six miles (just under 10km) from the remote village of Imlil, the Independent reported on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Moroccan foreign ministry, there was “evidence of violence on their necks” inflicted by a “cold weapon”.

Norway’s foreign ministry confirmed the deaths of the two women while Norwegian newspaper VG reported both women, who were in their 20s, were discovered dead in a tent they were sharing with a local tour guide who passed the information on to the authorities.

The pair had been on a backpacking holiday.

Popular hiking destination High Atlas mountains are a subrange of the Atlas Mountains, which stretches 1,600 miles through Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia.

