Pan African Women’s Organisation to celebrate 15 year anniversary of Maputo Protocol

The Pan African Women’s Organisation (Pawo) is expected to celebrate the Maputo Protocol’s 15 year anniversary.

The Maputo Protocol on Women’s Rights is an African regional treaty affirming women’s rights to exercise self-determination and bodily autonomy free of discrimination, coercion and violence.

The protocol is lauded as the world’s most comprehensive binding legal instrument on women’s rights for its breadth of coverage and innovative provisions. Its articles set out states’ obligations to, among others, protection from harmful practices; rights in marriage, which include entitlement to property and the custody and guardianship of children; protection from child, early and forced marriages; the right to peace; reproductive and health rights; and the right to be protected against HIV infection.

“As we celebrate this historic legal instrument, the words of Thomas Sankara remain unequivocally relevant. He said: Inequality can be done away with only by establishing a new society, where men and women will enjoy equal rights, resulting from an upheaval in the means of production and in all social relations,” Pawo Secretary General Pinky Kekana said.

“Thus, the status of women will improve only with the elimination of the system that exploits them….The Maputo Protocol helps us establish such a society.”

Forty-one countries have ratified the Maputo Protocol with the latest ratifications coming in from Algeria, Mauritius, South Sudan and Ethiopia in 2017 and 2018.

From 12 – 14 December, 2018 the Pawo secretary general will lead a continental delegation to a High Level Consultation Meeting which will be held at the African Union Commission Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This meeting will identify ways to secure universal ratification, removal of reservations, domestication and also implementation of the Maputo Protocol including strategies for mobilising support and to create broad awareness on the significance of the protocol.

– African News Agency (ANA)

