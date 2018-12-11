Armed men kill priest, escape with Sunday offering in Kenya

A Catholic priest has been shot and killed in Kenya by a gang that later escaped with the Sunday offerings he was taking to the bank.

Father John Njoroge of Kinoo Parish in Kikuyu, about 25km west of Nairobi, was intercepted by four armed men on two motorbikes as he drove along a road, the East African has reported.

Kiambu County Police Commander Adiel Nyange said the priest was forced to pull over before the men demanded he handed over the money. A confrontation then ensued during which the men threatened the priest with their pistols.

Njoroge was subsequently shot through the chest before the bag of money he was carrying was stolen with his mobile phone.

The murder and robbery are being investigated by detectives.

