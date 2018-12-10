Sudan helicopter crash kills seven people, including government officials

At least seven people have died following a helicopter crash in Sudan’s Gadaref State in the east.

Sudan’s state news agency Suna reported that the governor of Gadaref, the state agriculture minister, and other senior security officials were among the victims in Sunday’s helicopter crash.

The state officials had been on a security inspection trip when the helicopter crashed as the pilot tried to land at the airport.

Sudan’s aircraft, most of them Soviet-made, are in poor condition. This state of affairs has led to a number of crashes over the last few years.

However, the military has instead blamed the crashes on bad weather and technical problems.

In October, eight people were injured in a collision between two Sudanese army planes on the runway at Khartoum airport, the East African reported.

Two pilots were killed in September when their military jet crashed near Omdurman, Khartoum’s twin city on the west bank of the Nile. And only days earlier a military helicopter crashed and caught fire upon landing in Darfur with all passengers surviving.

