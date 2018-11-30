Mnangagwa must go, say anti-government protesters

Zimbabwe’s main opposition group, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has shown its disdain for President Emmerson Mnangagwa with a rally in the streets of the capital Harare denouncing the government.

Several thousand anti-government demonstrators marched through the streets on Thursday, singing and waving placards, closely watched by armed police who gave the event their approval, in the first rally since a deadly crackdown on an election protest in August, the East African reported.

The MDC claimed its leader, Nelson Chamisa, was the real winner of the July elections.

“Mnangagwa must go”, read one banner alongside others reading: “You stole my vote, please give it back”.

Other protesters demanded justice for the people who were shot during the elections.

Anger continues to build in Zimbabwe over the continued economic crisis as people struggle to buy basic essentials.

Exacerbating their anger is the fact that the protesters, and many Zimbabweans, had hoped for a new beginning after Mugabe was overthrown in a military coup in November last year.

Instead, the country’s continuing crisis lurches forward with fuel shortages and high unemployment, with some even claiming that their lives were better under Mugabe.

