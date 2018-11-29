Zim post-election shootings commission presents findings summary to Mnangagwa

The commission of inquiry into the August 1 post-election deadly shootings in Harare by the military has today presented a summary of its findings to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“Today, the commission presented to the President what we call an executive summary, while the complete report will be presented this Saturday,” commission spokesperson John Masuku said.

“In short, what I am saying is that, yes, the report is complete, but we have sent it to government printers for printing and binding and it shall be presented to the President and public this Saturday.”

The commission, chaired by former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe, made the presentation two days after wrapping up public hearings. The report is expected to be completed on November 31.

The commission began the hearings in Harare on October 16, with top security officials such as Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Valerio Sibanda, the Presidential Guard and National Reaction Force tactical commander Brigadier-General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe; Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and Officer Commanding Harare province Chief Superintendent Albert Ncube testifying.

Opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa, his party’s deputy national chairperson Tendai Biti and former home affairs minister and Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu also gave their testimonies.

When Mnangagwa appointed the commission on August 29, he gave it a three-month timeline to report back to him.

– African News Agency (ANA)

