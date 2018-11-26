 
menu
Africa 26.11.2018 10:12 am

US embassy in Kinshasa closes following ‘terrorist attack’ threat

ANA
(FILES) This file photo taken on October 1, 2016 shows Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives for a rally at Spooky Nook Sports center in Manheim, Pennsylvania. Donald Trump said on November 9, 2016 he would bind the nation's deep wounds and be a president

(FILES) This file photo taken on October 1, 2016 shows Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives for a rally at Spooky Nook Sports center in Manheim, Pennsylvania. Donald Trump said on November 9, 2016 he would bind the nation's deep wounds and be a president "for all Americans," as he praised his defeated rival Hillary Clinton for her years of public service. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN

The embassy sent out an email alert to American citizens over the weekend.

The US embassy in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) closed its doors on Monday for the day stating that it had received “credible and specific information of a possible terrorist threat against US government facilities” in the capital of Kinshasa.

The embassy sent out an email alert to American citizens over the weekend, warning of the closure but didn’t go into detail about the nature of the threat. None of the state department’s designated foreign terrorist organisations is known to have major operations in the DRC.

However, the country’s political situation is tense. Campaigning got underway on Thursday for a December 23 presidential election to select incumbent Joseph Kabila’s successor.

Repeated delays to the election over the past two years have sparked street protests in which security forces killed dozens of demonstrators and worsened militia violence across the country.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
West Africa leaders meet over Boko Haram escalation 29.11.2018
Australia to strip native-born terrorists of citizenship 22.11.2018
Midwest Democrat McCaskill fights to stem Trump tide 4.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.