US embassy in Kinshasa closes following ‘terrorist attack’ threat

The US embassy in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) closed its doors on Monday for the day stating that it had received “credible and specific information of a possible terrorist threat against US government facilities” in the capital of Kinshasa.

The embassy sent out an email alert to American citizens over the weekend, warning of the closure but didn’t go into detail about the nature of the threat. None of the state department’s designated foreign terrorist organisations is known to have major operations in the DRC.

However, the country’s political situation is tense. Campaigning got underway on Thursday for a December 23 presidential election to select incumbent Joseph Kabila’s successor.

Repeated delays to the election over the past two years have sparked street protests in which security forces killed dozens of demonstrators and worsened militia violence across the country.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.