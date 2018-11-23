 
Africa 23.11.2018 05:01 pm

Three people feared dead in Zim plane crash

ANA
This picture is for illustrative purposes only. Image: South Cape Forum

It is not clear when the Cessna-182 plane crashed at Chemanjenjere Hills in the Tokwane-Ngundu area.

Three people are feared dead in Zimbabwe’s southern province after a plane crashed today near Renco Mine in Masvingo, about 270km south of the capital, Harare, according to a report.

Provincial paper The Mirror has tweeted that three people, one of them believed to be a Finland national, are feared dead after a Cessna light aircraft they were traveling in crashed about 20km south of Renco Mine in Masvingo South.

The plane is owned by Executive Air Pvt Ltd of Harare.

Police have already secured the wreckage of the plane while waiting for the Civil Aviation Authority team to arrive and initiate investigations into the cause of the crash.

African News Agency (ANA)

