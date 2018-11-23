Nigerian official’s cook allegedly tortured to death over theft of TVs

John Okon, a 32-year-old domestic cook in the Kaduna residence of Nigeria’s Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwanb has allegedly been tortured to death in a police cell over the theft of four television sets from the house, the Daily Post reported on Friday.

The cook and his wife, Joy, lived within the premises of the governor’s private residence located along Pola Road, Kaduna.

Solicitor, Sunny Olorunmola, who is representing Mrs Okun, said her husband died on November 13 following multiple beatings and torture inflicted on him while in the custody of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The solicitor said when Okun began work on the morning of November 8, he discovered the house had been burgled and four theatre TV sets were missing.

He subsequently informed security guards. However, it was thought that the stolen sets couldn’t have been taken out through the main gates of the house without being noticed.

The incident was reported to the police and Okon and all of the security guards were arrested and interrogated.

Olorunmola has petitioned the inspector police general over what he described as the “gruesome torture and murder of John Okon”.

