Ramaphosa, Mboweni in Ethiopia to talk reforming the AU

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia on Saturday morning for the African Union (AU) 11th extraordinary session of the assembly of heads of state and government on November 17 and 18, the presidency said.

Ramaphosa had just concluded his working visit to Geneva in Switzerland, where he co-chaired the fourth meeting of the global commission on the future of the work of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the presidency said in a statement.

The AU 11th session would focus on the AU institutional reform process, take stock of progress made thus far, deliberate on outstanding issues and problems, and consider a variety of proposals and recommendations.

“South Africa supports the institutional reforms of the organisation and the creation of an efficient and cost-effective union. The reform of the AU is an ongoing process, with some of its recommendations already implemented, particularly in relation to the commitment to have members states of the AU assume greater ownership of financing the organisation. President Ramaphosa is accompanied by the Minister of Finance Mr Tito Mboweni,” the presidency said.

