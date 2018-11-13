 
Africa 13.11.2018

Madagascar presidential front-runner denies bribery allegations

ANA
Madagascar presidential candidate Andry Rajoelina casts his ballot in Antananarivo, on November 7, 2018. - Madagascar was voting for a new president in unprecedented polls in which the three front-runners are former heads of state facing-off amid efforts to defuse a political crisis. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)

Andry Rajoelina is ahead with 39.34% of the vote against 35.97% for Marc Ravalomanana with approximately half of the votes tallied.

Andry Rajoelina, the frontrunner in Madagascar’s presidential elections which took place on November 7, has strongly denied allegations by European Union (EU) observers that he bribed local officials in return for their support.

A report by an EU observer mission asserted that candidates had committed breaches ahead of last week’s poll, adding that Rajoelina had paid a total of $5,000 to two local chiefs.

AFP reported that Rajoelina said he “deplored the false allegation on page 10 of the report alleging the payment of money”.

Rajoelina leads the election battle ahead of his rival Marc Ravalomanana, also a former president, according to preliminary results released by the CENI electoral authority Monday.

He is ahead with 39.34% of the vote against 35.97% for Ravalomanana with approximately half of the votes tallied. Outgoing president Hery Rajaonarimampianina had barely 8% of ballots, CENI said.

According to Madagascar’s electoral regulations, it appears that two of the front-runners will be forced into a run-off in December if neither manages to secure more than 50% of the votes in the first round ballot.

The island country is one of the world’s poorest, according to the World Bank, and struggles with grinding poverty. It has also faced political upheaval after 2001’s disputed election and the 2009 military-backed coup.

