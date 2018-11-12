Ugandan police arrest more than 80 people at Bobi Wine’s concert

Ugandan police have arrested more than 80 people from a concert held by political dissident and Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

The concert, which was held at One Love Beach in Busabala on Sunday, was Wine’s first concert since he was arrested and charged with treason earlier in the year, the Daily Monitor reported.

The suspects were reportedly detained at Kabalagala and Katwe police divisions after they were apprehended on accusations of engaging in offences such as pick-pocketing, taking drugs, fighting, and being public nuisances.

Wine made international headlines in August when Ugandan police tried to prevent him from leaving the country to get specialised medical treatment in the US after he was beaten up by security forces during a protest rally against incumbent President Yoweri Museveni.

However, his experiences have failed to deter the dissident.

During the concert, Wine continued his political activities and called for the East African country’s youth to prepare for the 2021 presidential elections in advance despite a court in July clearing the way for Museveni, 73, to run for a sixth term after upholding a constitutional change that scrapped presidential age limits.

Previously the law required presidential contenders to be under the age of 75 and would have blocked Museveni, president since 1986, from seeking re-election in polls due in 2021.

