 
menu
Africa 9.11.2018 10:29 am

Mass grave with 200 bodies discovered in Ethiopia

ANA
Image courtesy of Stock.xchng

Image courtesy of Stock.xchng

Former president of Ethiopia’s Somali region is accused of fuelling ethnic clashes which led to mass killings.

Police in Ethiopia say they have discovered a mass grave with 200 bodies near the border between the Somali and Oromia regions of the country and are trying to identify the bodies, the BBC reported.

The grave was discovered during an investigation into alleged atrocities committed by the former president of Ethiopia’s Somali region, Abdi Mohamed, who is awaiting trial over allegations he fueled ethnic clashes.

A notorious regional security force known as the Liyu police is accused of carrying out killings in the area between the Somali and Oromia regions and it reported directly to the regional president.

The violence included hundreds of people that have been displaced over the last year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Half of Ethiopia’s cabinet members are women 16.10.2018
Ethiopian ethnic violence kills 44 2.10.2018
Israeli PM gives 1,000 Ethiopians greenlight to immigrate 17.9.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.