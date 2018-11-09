Mass grave with 200 bodies discovered in Ethiopia

Police in Ethiopia say they have discovered a mass grave with 200 bodies near the border between the Somali and Oromia regions of the country and are trying to identify the bodies, the BBC reported.

The grave was discovered during an investigation into alleged atrocities committed by the former president of Ethiopia’s Somali region, Abdi Mohamed, who is awaiting trial over allegations he fueled ethnic clashes.

A notorious regional security force known as the Liyu police is accused of carrying out killings in the area between the Somali and Oromia regions and it reported directly to the regional president.

The violence included hundreds of people that have been displaced over the last year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.