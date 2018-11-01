Zimbabwe clergyman apologises for HIV cure claims

His claims were dismissed by the World Health Organisation, the United Nations and medical bodies in the country.

At a press conference with Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo, Magaya said he was now going to undertake clinical trials for his product.

“I took heed of what government and relevant boards have asked me to do to retract my earlier claim, which I am now doing,” he said.

“I carry an apology to them and the public. Having carried the research from outside the country, I went on to announce the results unprocedurally. I apologise once again. Together we are going to work towards running intensive clinical trials for Aguma.”

Moyo accepted Magaya’s apology and announced that they were working together to test the herb.

“Magaya rushed without realising the impact of his message and his popularity and disregarded the facts in the regulation of medicines in the country. He now appreciates that there are regulations. I want to reiterate that please carry on with your medicines, Magaya’s medicine has not yet been approved. It’s unfortunate that Magaya did not have all regulations in place,” Moyo said.

“Zimbabwe appreciate new discoveries but we want them to go through scientifically proven processes, and these processes are what we are following now. He has assured us that he will not dispense that medication. And now, following the regulations, he is now back in the fold. It is not our duty to thwart anyone’s ideas of discoveries. We have been using herbal concoctions from other countries.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.