Men impregnating teenagers are now on notice – Kenyan government

The Kenyan government has warned men impregnating teenagers that they are now on notice.

This followed more than ten young women giving birth as they wrote their Kenyan certificate of primary education exams (KCPE) that began on Tuesday.

Some of the teenagers were taking their exams while pregnant while others had given birth in school or on their way there, Capital News reported on Thursday.

One such case was reported in Kitui County on Thursday morning when a girl aged 18 gave birth to a baby boy while walking to Makongo Primary School.

Education principal secretary Belio Kipsang said: “We shall go beyond our teachers, we shall go in the villages and ensure no one is left free.”

Kipsang was one of the numerous senior government officials who travelled across the country to ensure that the examinations continued unhindered and above board.

“We will arrest even if it is parents and guardians who might be behind these pregnancies that are against the Children’s Act,” he said at a press conference in Nyeri.

In all the cases, the candidates were allowed to proceed with their examinations either in class or in hospitals where papers were delivered under tight security.

