Mnangagwa says Chamisa is ‘dreaming’, dismisses calls for unity government

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday, dismissed calls for a government of national unity.

The calls have come from opposition MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa, and some religious groupings who feel a government of national unity was the best step forward for Zimbabwe to come out of its current economic pit.

Addressing his ruling Zanu PF Central Committee in Harare onThursday, Mnangagwa said the more than two-thirds majority garnered by the party made them so confident that they could reset the developmental agenda in the Second Republic.

“Let those who dream continue to do so as we chart the way forward,” Mnangagwa said.

“We have no agenda constituting a government of national unity.”

He said the country must be more focused in producing more agriculturally and industrially. He condemned the rampant increase of prices of basic commodities which saw the government amending Statutory Instrument 122 which allows people to import basic commodities.

“Government is fully aware of the machinations by some detractors and economic opportunists who are bent on creating despondency in the country through the manipulation of the foreign currency market and creation of artificial shortages. This has caused untold suffering to our people. As a listening president, I have heard their cries and my government is determined to provide solutions to these perennial challenges,” he said.

“The lifting of the ban of SI 122 is one such move which is meant to provide interim relief to our people. My government will neither let people go without basic commodities, nor allow the willy-nilly depletion of incomes by a few rogue businesses and persons.”

On the political front, Mnangagwa said reforms on the Electoral Act would be implemented.

“We shall implement reforms relating to the Electoral Act, while the Commission of Inquiry on the August 1 violence has to complete its work and its findings will be published,” he said.

Mnangagwa said in a bid to cut government expenditure and reduce the fiscal imbalances, they “will move with speed to eliminate all ‘ghost workers’ within the public service”.

Chamisa told journalists earlier in the week: “The first thing is for this nation to go on a path of political dialogue. We need a national transitional authority so that we can resolve this crisis”.

Church leaders have also spoken out openly on the need for the two political protgonists to sit down and map a way forward for the country.

