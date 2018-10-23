 
menu
Africa 23.10.2018 12:24 pm

Mugabe’s son-in-law granted R430 bail in kidnapping case

ANA
Former Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe, daughter Bona and her husband Simba Chiroke. Picture: ANA

Former Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe, daughter Bona and her husband Simba Chiroke. Picture: ANA

Magistrate Elisha Singano said there was no compelling evidence against the accused.

The son-in-law of deposed Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe was released on US$30 (R430) bail on Tuesday after he spent a night in police cells.

ALSO READ: Mugabe Jr pressurising model to drop Grace’s assault case, says AfriForum

Simba Chikore, who is married to Bona Mugabe, appeared in Harare Magistrate Court facing a charge of kidnapping involving a Zimbabwe Airways employee, Bertha Zakeyo.

Granting bail, Magistrate Elisha Singano said there was no compelling evidence against the accused, who was arrested Monday night.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Why Mnangagwa needs to get the money back from the Mugabes 22.10.2018
Mugabe Jr pressurising model to drop Grace’s assault case, says AfriForum 18.10.2018
Zim Bollar: A guide to Zimbabwe’s black market 18.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.