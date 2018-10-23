Mugabe’s son-in-law granted R430 bail in kidnapping case

The son-in-law of deposed Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe was released on US$30 (R430) bail on Tuesday after he spent a night in police cells.

Simba Chikore, who is married to Bona Mugabe, appeared in Harare Magistrate Court facing a charge of kidnapping involving a Zimbabwe Airways employee, Bertha Zakeyo.

Simba Chikore has arrived at the Harare Magistrates Court in the company of his wife Bona and hotshot lawyer Jonathan Samukange to be charged with the alleged kidnapping of a Zimbabwe Airways employee Bertha Zakeyo. Kukurigo Updates_© pic.twitter.com/Yg7WgBQlUO — TeamZw???????? (@TeamZw) October 23, 2018

Granting bail, Magistrate Elisha Singano said there was no compelling evidence against the accused, who was arrested Monday night.

