 
menu
Africa 24.9.2018 04:00 pm

Kenyan governor charged with pregnant lover’s murder

AFP

His personal assistant, bodyguard, two local officials and a taxi driver have also been arrested in connection with the murder.

A Kenyan governor was charged with murder today following the death of his pregnant young lover whose body was found dumped in a forest earlier this month.

Migori county governor Okoth Obado, who was arrested on Friday, denies involvement in the killing of 26-year-old student Sharon Otieno.

Obado was remanded in custody by the High Court judge until his bail hearing tomorrow.

Obado’s personal assistant, his bodyguard, two local officials and a taxi driver have also been arrested in connection with the murder.

Obado, who initially denied having an affair with Otieno, was arrested after DNA testing confirmed he was the father of the seven-month-old foetus that died with her.

A post-mortem showed that Otieno had likely been raped, strangled and stabbed multiple times before dying.

“Sharon and her unborn baby lost their lives in a gruesome and horrifying manner in the hands of her killers,” Kenya’s chief prosecutor Noordin Haji said in a statement.

Haji alleged that Obado and Otieno had been in “an intimate relationship” and that when Otieno became pregnant Obado was “unhappy about it”.

AFP

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mother and two daughters found killed in Phoenix flat 21.9.2018
Another hitch in Juju’s bid to derail ‘apartheid law’ 21.9.2018
Bail bid postponed for ANC councillor and co accused of killing party activist 20.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.