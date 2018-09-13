International dignitaries pay their respects as Kofi Annan laid to rest

More than 1,500 dignitaries, including heads of state and the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres, are attending the funeral of late former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan in the Ghanaian capital Accra on Thursday.

Some of the heads of state attending include President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, George Weah of Liberia, Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire, Hage Geingob of Namibia and Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, Ghana Web reported.

Angolan Vice-President Bornito de Sousa, the former Queen of the Netherlands, Princess Beatrix; the Deputy Chief of the African Union Commission, Kwesi Quartey, former Prime Minister of Kenya Raila Odinga, National Assembly Speaker of Kenya Justin Muturi, and South Korea’s former Ambassador to the United States, Choi Young, all paid their respects to Annan.

United States Under-Secretary of State for Arms Control Andrea L Thompson led her country’s delegation to the funeral as Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo directed flags to be flown at half-mast throughout the country in memory of the iconic diplomat.

