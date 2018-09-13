Former Zimbabwean minister arrested

Former health and childcare minister David Parirenyatwa was arrested Thursday on allegations of criminal abuse of office.

He was being interviewed by detectives from the Serious Fraud Squad in the capital.

The former minister, who first served from 2002 to 2009, and then from 2013 to 2018, was axed last week from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “new dawn” Cabinet.

Since Mnangagwa took over power from strongman Robert Mugabe, two ministers have been arrested and brought before the courts on corruption charges.

Former energy and power development minister Samuel Undenge has since been convicted and jailed for four years but is out on bail pending his appeal.

Former local government as well as home affairs minister Ignatius Chombo has also appeared in court and his case is still pending.

