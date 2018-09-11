Man arrested for having breakfast with female colleague in Saudi Arabia

An Egyptian hotel worker has been arrested by the Saudi authorities for appearing in what the officials described an “offensive” video which showed him eating breakfast with a female co-worker.

The footage, which sparked outrage on social media in the ultra-conservative kingdom, showed the pair sharing a meal at a desk, the Daily Monitor reported on Tuesday.

The woman, wearing an Islamic niqab, is seen waving to the camera and feeding the man – who was filming – with her hand.

“The labour ministry arrested an expatriate in Jeddah after he appeared in an offensive video,” the labour ministry said in a statement.

The owner of the hotel where the Egyptian expatriate work has also been summoned for questioning for failing to adhere to government regulations that stipulate a gender-segregated workplace.

#مصري_يفطر_مع_سعوديه

ثم تأتي فتاة سعودية لتقول أن الاختلاط لن يؤثر عليها ولن تمكن نفسها لغريب وأن المجتمع معقد ولا يؤمن بالثقة و إعطاء الفرص !

أتتك الفرصة , ماذا فعلتي ؟pic.twitter.com/oH12Z7BbPv — راكان KSA (@rakan_ksa3) September 8, 2018

As the video sparked a torrent of criticism from arch-conservatives, the public prosecution urged expats in the kingdom to respect “values and traditions of Saudi society”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.