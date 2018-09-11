 
11.9.2018

Man arrested for having breakfast with female colleague in Saudi Arabia

Screenshot of the video where the man is having breakfast with his female co-worker.

The owner of the hotel where the two work has also been summoned for questioning.

An Egyptian hotel worker has been arrested by the Saudi authorities for appearing in what the officials described an “offensive” video which showed him eating breakfast with a female co-worker.

The footage, which sparked outrage on social media in the ultra-conservative kingdom, showed the pair sharing a meal at a desk, the Daily Monitor reported on Tuesday.

The woman, wearing an Islamic niqab, is seen waving to the camera and feeding the man – who was filming – with her hand.

“The labour ministry arrested an expatriate in Jeddah after he appeared in an offensive video,” the labour ministry said in a statement.

The owner of the hotel where the Egyptian expatriate work has also been summoned for questioning for failing to adhere to government regulations that stipulate a gender-segregated workplace.

As the video sparked a torrent of criticism from arch-conservatives, the public prosecution urged expats in the kingdom to respect “values and traditions of Saudi society”.

