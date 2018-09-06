 
Africa 6.9.2018 11:56 am

WATCH: Chinese man who called Kenyan people ‘monkeys’ arrested, to be deported

ANA
Screenshot of a video posted on social media where Liu Jiaqi called Kenyans 'monkeys'.

Screenshot of a video posted on social media where Liu Jiaqi called Kenyans 'monkeys'.

His racist rant was apparently recorded by an employee of his whom was about to be fired.

The Kenyan authorities are to deport a Chinese man for a racist rant recorded in a brief video where he referred to all Kenyans as monkeys, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya’s immigration department tweeted.

Liu Jiaqi was placed under arrest. His rant was apparently recorded by an employee of his whom was about to be fired – the reason for which remains unknown, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The employee warns the Chinese national that what he’s saying is wrong but the angry man replies that he doesn’t care before continuing his tirade making further derogatory remarks about Africans.

The employee then challenges him further, asking him why he came to the East African country to do business and is told it’s all about the money.

China has invested a lot of money in Kenya in recent years, including in the new railway linking Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, to the coast.

President Kenyatta was in Beijing earlier this week to take part in the China-Africa co-operation summit where he said: “Kenya appreciates China’s demonstrated commitment in supporting Kenya’s development goals.”

