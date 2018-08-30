Zimbabwe’s vice-presidents sworn in

Zimbabwe’s Chief Justice Luke Malaba on Thursday sworn into office the country’s two vice-presidents, who have been reappointed following the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday, August 26.

Vice-Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, who took up positions of second secretaries of the ruling Zanu-PF party in December 2017 following the deposal of former leader Robert Mugabe through a military coup, were sworn in at State House in Harare.

The VPs took their oaths of office at a ceremony attended by their principal, Mnangagwa, senior government officials, their families and relatives.

The reappointment of the two VPs enables Mnangagwa to leave one of them acting as he leaves for the upcoming Beijing Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (Focac), a platform which brings together China and the 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations.

The Focac summit runs from September 3 to 4, under the theme China and Africa: Towards an Even Stronger Community with a Shared Future through Win-Win Co-operation.

The Focac summit is expected to see discussions on how China and African countries can strengthen their co-operation, particularly in the four key sectors of agricultural transformation, industrial development, infrastructure development and science and technology.

