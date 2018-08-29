We don’t want more US aid, Kenyatta tells Trump

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has told American counterpart, Donald Trump, that his country is not interested in receiving more aid.

It was during Kenyatta’s trip this week to meet the US President and other American officials, that his delegation made it abundantly clear that Nairobi wanted increased trade between the two countries, not more aid.

Kenyatta arrived in Washington, DC seeking what he described as win-win partnerships, the Daily Nation reported on Wednesday.

Following talks, Kenya’s trade principal secretary Chris Kiptoo, representing cabinet secretary Peter Munya, signed a deal with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer to establish a US-Kenya Trade Investment Group.

A joint statement released after the talks outlined that the two countries would establish some form of a committee to explore ways to deepen trade and investment ties.

But it wasn’t only business on the agenda as Nairobi and Washington also discussed mutual security interests, including the threat posed by Al Shabaab militants who continue to carry out attacks on the East African country.

Kenyatta also discussed the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), direct flights between Kenya and the US and tourism.