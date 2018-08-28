Melania Trump talks child welfare with Kenya’s first lady

Kenyan first lady Margaret Kenyatta discussed the welfare of children with the wife of President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, the Daily Nation reported on Tuesday.

Monday’s meeting between the two first ladies came during a visit by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to the White House, the second African leader to be received by Trump following a visit earlier in the year by Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari.

The two women were reported to have enjoyed an open dialogue which focused on their common goals and their respective initiatives on behalf of children, a White House statement read, citing the Kenyan first lady’s Beyond Zero Initiative and Mrs Trump’s Be Best campaign.

The two undertakings “are united under the goal of improving and protecting the well-being of children,” the White House said.

Melania plans to visit Africa in October but which countries would be on her itinerary are still to be confirmed.

Kenya is one of Africa’s top recipients of American foreign aid. Talks between the two presidents were expected to focus on security and other relevant issues between the two countries.

