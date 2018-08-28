 
Africa 28.8.2018 09:42 am

Trump calls Nigerian president ‘lifeless’

ANA
US President Donald Trump asked Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari to support the US bid for the 2026 World Cup

US President Donald Trump asked Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari to support the US bid for the 2026 World Cup

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was the first African president to meet the US president in the White House earlier this year.

US President Donald Trump reportedly told his aides he never wanted to meet someone as “lifeless” as Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari again, Ghana Web reported on Wednesday.

Buhari met with Trump earlier in the year, the first African president to meet the US president in the White House. On Monday Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was the second African leader to be hosted by Trump to discuss security and other bilateral issues.

Trump welcomed Kenyatta to the White House on Monday, where the two leaders talked trade, security — and Trump’s accomplishments.

The meeting came as Kenya emerges from a period of election turmoil.

