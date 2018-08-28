Trump calls Nigerian president ‘lifeless’

US President Donald Trump reportedly told his aides he never wanted to meet someone as “lifeless” as Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari again, Ghana Web reported on Wednesday.

Buhari met with Trump earlier in the year, the first African president to meet the US president in the White House. On Monday Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was the second African leader to be hosted by Trump to discuss security and other bilateral issues.

Trump welcomed Kenyatta to the White House on Monday, where the two leaders talked trade, security — and Trump’s accomplishments.

The meeting came as Kenya emerges from a period of election turmoil.