Africa 26.8.2018 08:17 am

Ramaphosa among thousands to attend Mnangagwa’s inauguration

ANA
Emmerson Mnangagwa. Facebook.

The inauguration will take place in Harare on Sunday following the failure of a bid by the opposition to overturn the election results.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will join thousands of Zimbabweans and foreign dignitaries in Harare at the swearing-in ceremony of Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday.

The inauguration of Mnangagwa will take place at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

“President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Ms Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of International Relations and Co-operation,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko.

Zimbabwe’s apex Constitutional Court on Friday upheld Mnangagwa’s victory in the tightly-contested July 30 presidential election and dismissed with costs an application by MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa challenging the results.

The veteran politician and former vice president of Zimbabwe shrugged off a spirited challenge from the youthful Chamisa, garnering 50.67 of the total votes cast while Chamisa got 44.3 percent.

The Zimbabwe constitution stipulates that once declared the winner by the court the president-elect must take the oath of office within 48 hours.

– African News Agency

