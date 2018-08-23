Zanu-PF defends decision to bar SA lawyers from court

Zanu-PF’s secretary for legal affairs Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana has defended the Zimbabwe government’s decision to bar Nelson Chamisa’s South African lawyers entrance to the Constitutional Court when proceedings first began on Wednesday.

Chamisa is challenging the July 30 election results and President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory.

“In order for you to work in another country, you need to comply with the laws of that country. I do understand the lawyers also had challenges with the immigration. I cannot just go to South Africa and start practising without complying with South Africa’s domestic laws,” Pindula News on Thursday reported Mangwana as saying.

He said the SA team lacked work permits.

“It is not deliberate for the government to stop them from working in this country. There is no automatic right of audience in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).”

The lawyers were later allowed in after intense negotiations with the judicial authorities and ironically, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi who had previously stated that the government was not going to block Chamisa’s foreign lawyers from representing him.