Africa 22.8.2018 11:28 am

Mpofu, Ngcukaitobi battle to enter Zim court as election challenge gets underway

ANA
Advocate Dali Mpofu talks to Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and other members of their legal team, 8 November 2016. Picture: Alaister Russell

Local media reports that the South Africa legal team was originally denied entrance on the basis that they required work permits.

Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s South African lawyers struggled to enter Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday as his Movement for Democratic Change began its challenge against Zimbabwe’s July 30 presidential election results, seeking to overturn President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s win and perhaps force a re-run.

Advocate Dali Mpofu accused Zimbabwe’s Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi of a travesty of justice after the South Africa legal team was originally denied entrance on the basis that the lawyers required work permits, according to Pindula News and other online reports.

The team was eventually allowed entrance but not before going through negotiations with the justice ministry to enter the court.

