Mpofu, Ngcukaitobi battle to enter Zim court as election challenge gets underway

Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s South African lawyers struggled to enter Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday as his Movement for Democratic Change began its challenge against Zimbabwe’s July 30 presidential election results, seeking to overturn President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s win and perhaps force a re-run.

South African advocates, Dali Mpofu and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi have been kicked out of the Constitutional court in Zimbabwe where the MDC-Alliance is challenging last month's election results. #sabcnews — Radio 2000 (@Radio2000ZA) August 22, 2018

Advocate Dali Mpofu accused Zimbabwe’s Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi of a travesty of justice after the South Africa legal team was originally denied entrance on the basis that the lawyers required work permits, according to Pindula News and other online reports.

South African advocates, Dali Mpofu and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi have been allowed back in the Constitutional court in Zimbabwe after they were kicked out earlier today. However they will not be participating in the legal process. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/vu0I68vwku — Radio 2000 (@Radio2000ZA) August 22, 2018

The team was eventually allowed entrance but not before going through negotiations with the justice ministry to enter the court.

