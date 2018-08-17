 
menu
Africa 17.8.2018 10:31 am

Criminals ‘having a field day’ as police in eSwatini hitchhike to crime scenes

ANA
Swazi riot police keep watch over protesters in Mbabane, Swaziland, during anti-monarchy protests on 19 March 2011. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Simphiwe Nkwali)

Swazi riot police keep watch over protesters in Mbabane, Swaziland, during anti-monarchy protests on 19 March 2011. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Simphiwe Nkwali)

Local media reports that police can no longer drive to crime scenes as vehicles have no fuel.

Police officers in Swaziland, or eSwatini, as it was recently renamed, are forced to walk or hitchhike to crime and accident scenes because the government has not paid for fuel or vehicle repairs, according to local media reports.

The Swazi Observer reported on Thursday that criminals in some parts of the kingdom “are having a field day, especially in Siteki, as police at the biggest police station in the region have no motor vehicles to attend to reported crime scenes on time”.

“Traffic officers are said to be currently using their personal vehicles to mount roadblocks,” added the Observer.

The police vehicles have been taken off the road due to a shortage of transport and fuel, exacerbated by the financial crisis presently gripping the government.

Currently, there are only two vehicles available to police at Siteki, which are being used by the general patrol, crime investigation department (CID) and the traffic department.

In July 2018, it was reported that the police, fire and other emergency services in Swaziland were set to grind to a halt because of a fuel shortage for vehicles after the government failed to pay suppliers,

“Swaziland is broke, and as of June 30 owed a total of E12.9 billion (over R13 billion), the equivalent of 20.8% of the kingdom’s GDP. Of that nearly E3 billion is owed to suppliers of goods and services,” reported Richard Rooney from the Swazimedia.blogspot

”On August 1 the Swazi government announced it had frozen all job hiring, promotions and creation of new posts because it was broke,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Police recapture escaped Limpopo prisoner 18.8.2018
Five cops, taxi driver arrested for allegedly stealing from accident scene 17.8.2018
EC teenager ‘stabs’ father to death over horse saddle 16.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.