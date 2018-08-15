 
menu
Africa 15.8.2018 03:05 pm

Ramaphosa supports establishment of SADC parliament

ANA
South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

The president met 16 speakers of national assemblies of the SADC member states.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his support for the transformation of the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC PF) into a fully fledged parliament in an effort to involve SADC parliamentarians in regional integration and development efforts.

A high-level delegation of the SADC PF, comprising speakers of national assemblies in four of the 16 SADC member states, met with the Ramaphosa at Mahlamba Ndlopfu in Pretoria on Tuesday and briefed him on the progress made in the transformation of the SADC PF into a SADC parliament.

The speakers expressed optimism going forward, with host and parliament speaker Baleka Mbete describing the meeting’s outcomes as “an accomplishment of the mandate” given by the SADC PF and a good step towards the desired outcomes of the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government scheduled to gather in Namibia on Friday.

“I am looking forward to the outcomes of the heads of state and government summit of SADC as the culmination of many years of hard work and lobbying to reach sufficient consensus on the establishment of a SADC parliament,” said Mbete.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Widows of Marikana workers ‘killed by miners’ speak out, demand compensation 16.8.2018
Protesters gatecrash Ramaphosa speech 14.8.2018
How to rescue SA’s land reform policy 13.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.