Ramaphosa to visit Zambia, DRC and Zimbabwe

President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit the Republic of Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Thursday and Friday, the Presidency said in a statement.

The President’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said Ramaphosa would hold “consultative meetings” with Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu and Congo’s President Joseph Kabila.

“During the visits, President Ramaphosa and his counterparts will discuss bilateral cooperation as well as political and security developments in the region and continent,” the statement said.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will accompany Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa is expected to address a Women’s Day event in Paarl in the Western Cape on Thursday morning before his departure.

On Sunday, he will attend the inauguration in Harare of President-Elect Emmerson Mnangagwa of the Republic of Zimbabwe, the statement said.

